Oil on track for second weekly decrease

Beijing/Singapore — Oil prices were on track for a second consecutive weekly decline on Friday, weighed down by the expectation of another Opec+ output hike in July and fresh uncertainty after the latest legal twist kept US President Donald Trump’s tariffs in place.
Brent crude futures slipped 31c, or 0.48%, to $63.84 a barrel by 4.24am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 31c, or 0.51%, to $60.63 a barrel. The Brent July futures contract is due to expire on Friday.
Both contracts have fallen 1.5% so far this week.
The downward trajectory largely stemmed from the prospect of rising supplies as investors priced in another hike by oil cartel Opec and its allies, a group known as Opec+, when eight of its members meet on Saturday.
“The stage is set for another bumper production increase,” Westpac head of commodity and carbon research Robert Rennie said in a note, potentially higher than the 411,000 barrels a day (bbl/day) hike decided on at the previous two meetings.
The potential hike came as the global surplus had widened to 2.2-million barrels a day, probably necessitating a price adjustment to prompt a supply-side response and restore balance, said JPMorgan analysts in a note.
They expected prices to remain within current ranges before easing into the high $50s by year-end.
In the US, Trump’s tariffs were to remain in effect after a federal appeals court temporarily reinstated them on Thursday, reversing a trade court’s decision on Wednesday to put an immediate block on the most sweeping of the duties.
The block had sent oil prices falling more than 1% on Thursday as traders weighed its effects. Analysts said uncertainty would remain as the tariff battles worked their way.
Oil prices have lost more than 10% since Trump announced his “Liberation Day” tariffs on April 2.
On the demand front, recession worries fuelled by the tariff war have clouded the outlook. Adding to US-China trade tension, Washington ordered a broad swathe of companies to stop shipping goods, including ethane and butane, to China without a licence and revoked licences already granted to certain suppliers.
Global oil demand improved from the previous week, driven by a rebound in US oil consumption with robust travel over the Memorial Day long weekend, JPMorgan analysts noted.
That said, the monthly expansion in global oil demand was tracking at approximately 400,000bbl/day by May 28, 250,000bbbl/day below expectations, they said.
Oil on track for second weekly decrease
The expectation of another Opec+ output hike in July and fresh tariff uncertainty have weighed on prices
Reuters
