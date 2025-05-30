Bengaluru — Gold prices fell on Friday amid a slight uptick in dollar, while investors awaited a key US inflation report that may provide further insight into the Federal Reserve’s policy trajectory.
Spot gold was down 0.5% at $3,300.59/oz by 3.13am GMT. Bullion is down 1.7% so far this week. US gold futures fell 0.5% to $3,298.30.
The dollar index rose 0.2%, making gold more expensive for overseas buyers.
“Gold prices are more or less consolidating at this point of time ... what we see is that these are normal market occurrences just at the range now is slightly wider mainly due to the confidence in the US dollar,” said Brian Lan, MD at GoldSilver Central, Singapore.
Investors are awaiting the April US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index report, the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, which is due at 12.30pm GMT.
According to a Reuters poll, the US PCE is expected to remain at 0.1% month-on-month, while the year-on-year figure is anticipated to be at 2.2%.
San Francisco Fed president Mary Daly said on Thursday that policymakers could still reduce interest rates twice this year, but rates should remain steady for now to ensure inflation is on track to reach the central bank's 2% goal.
Non-yielding bullion tends to benefit in low-interest-rate environments.
Meanwhile, a federal appeals court temporarily reinstated President Donald Trump’s most extensive tariffs on Thursday, following a US trade court’s ruling on Wednesday that Trump had overstepped his authority by imposing these duties and subsequently ordered an immediate halt.
US trade talks with China were “a bit stalled” and getting a deal over the finish line would probably need the direct involvement of Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, US treasury secretary Scott Bessent said on Thursday.
Spot silver fell 0.8% to $33.07/oz, platinum was steady at $1,081.93 and palladium dropped 0.3% to $970.43.
Firmer dollar pushes gold weaker
Investors are focused on US personal consumption expenditures data that may provide further insight into the Fed's policy trajectory
