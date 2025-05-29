Markets

Business Day TV spoke to Jordan Toy from Legacy Family Wealth

29 May 2025 - 15:52
by Business Day TV
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, May 23 2025. Picture: REUTERS
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, May 23 2025. Picture: REUTERS

Jordan Toy from Legacy Family Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Thursday afternoon’s market performance.

