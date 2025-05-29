Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: HCI up more 3% on higher earnings forecast

29 May 2025 - 20:41
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Hosken Consolidated Investments rose more than 3% on the JSE on Thursday, offsetting the financial services group’s year to date losses after it said it expected higher earnings for the year to end-March.

Parks Tau rolls dice on R90bn tender

Consortium led by KZN’s Moses Tembe and Sandile Zungu chosen as preferred bidder in a ‘difficult’ process
National
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Gold steady, though US-EU trade tension caps gains
Markets
2.
STOCKWATCH: SA’s shrinking metal output offers ...
Markets
3.
Gold at lowest in more than a week after court ...
Markets
4.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Settlement lifts Sasol stock
Markets
5.
Oil gains on Venezuelan supply risks
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.