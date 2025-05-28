Business Day TV talks to Greg Katzenellenbogen from Sanlam Private Wealth
Departing Hawks boss deserves high praise for restoring unit’s credibility
Municipal finances have been severely harmed but mayors, councils and municipalities show little fiscal discipline, says Tsakani Maluleke
Former Johannesburg council speaker Colleen Makhubele named as his replacement
In addition to the interim dividend of 415c per share, a special dividend of 1,216c per share will return a further R1.8bn to shareholders
Business Day TV spoke to Mudiwa Gavaza from Business Day
Mudiwa Gavaza talks to Deepesh Thomas, general manager for Uber Sub-Saharan Africa
US funding for later-stage financing of tech firms is seven times that of Europe
Defender, who may play a crucial role in Champions League second leg from the bench, has recovered from an injury layoff
This sleepy hamlet has plenty to offer visitors, including fishing, canoeing on the Gamka River, hiking and 4x4 trails
Sanlam Private Wealth director Greg Katzenellenbogen joins Business Day TV for a look at this afternoon’s market performance.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LUNCH MARKETS
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV talks to Greg Katzenellenbogen from Sanlam Private Wealth
Sanlam Private Wealth director Greg Katzenellenbogen joins Business Day TV for a look at this afternoon’s market performance.
WATCH: Market Report
WATCH: Market Report
WATCH: Stock Picks
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.