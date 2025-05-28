Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Tiger Brands investors get their due

28 May 2025 - 19:24
Shares in Tiger Brands rose as much as 6.3% on Wednesday, to their best level in seven years, after the food producer reported better-than-expected interim numbers, including a 34% rise in headline earnings per share.

Tiger Brands promises more special dividends after strong first half

In addition to the interim dividend of 415c per share, a special dividend of 1,216c per share will return a further R1.8bn to shareholders
Companies
12 hours ago

WATCH: Delving into Tiger Brands half-year results

Business Day TV spoke to Thushen Govender, CFO of Tiger Brands
Companies
6 hours ago

Tiger Brands sells deciduous fruit business to local consortium

The transaction, through its unit Tiger Consumer Brands, is part of group’s portfolio optimisation strategy.
Companies
1 week ago

EDITORIAL: Payouts without apologies

Legalistic twist in Tiger Brands’ proposed settlement for listeria class action lawsuit raises questions over corporate accountability
Opinion
2 weeks ago
