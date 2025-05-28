Oil gains on Venezuelan supply risks

Singapore — Oil prices inched up on Wednesday as investors considered supply risks after the US barred Chevron from exporting crude from Venezuela under a new asset authorisation, though the expectation of more output from Opec+ continued to limit gains.
Brent crude futures rose 25c, or 0.4%, to $64.34 a barrel by 3.45am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 24c, or 0.4%, at $61.13 a barrel.
The Trump administration had issued a new authorisation for US-major Chevron that would allow it to keep assets in Venezuela but not to export oil or expand its activities, Reuters reported on Tuesday citing sources.
“The loss of Chevron’s Venezuelan barrels in the US will leave refiners short and thus relying more on Middle Eastern crude,” Westpac head of commodity and carbon strategy Robert Rennie wrote in a note.
US President Donald Trump had revoked the previous licence on February 26.
In recent years, the licences to Chevron and other foreign companies supported a slight recovery in sanction-hit Venezuelan oil output to about 1-million barrels a day.
However, price gains were capped on Wednesday amid the expectation that Opec+ will decide to increase output at a meeting this week.
A full meeting of oil cartel Opec and allies, together known as Opec+, is scheduled for Wednesday, though no policy changes are expected. A July output hike could be decided on Saturday when eight members of the group hold talks, according to sources.
“Oil prices have moved only marginally in the last couple of sessions as the industry largely braces for an oversupplied second half of the year,” said Priyanka Sachdeva, senior market analyst at Phillip Nova.
Sachdeva added that Opec members’ failure to comply with production quotas and Trump’s trade policies negatively affected global oil demand.
The market also found some support after Trump said earlier this week that he was weighing new sanctions on Russia.
“This increases the risk of further sanctions against Russia, putting Russian energy flows at risk,” said ING commodities strategists on Wednesday.
Oil gains on Venezuelan supply risks
Traders mull US ban on Chevron from exporting crude from Venezuela, while expectation of more output from Opec+ caps gains
Singapore — Oil prices inched up on Wednesday as investors considered supply risks after the US barred Chevron from exporting crude from Venezuela under a new asset authorisation, though the expectation of more output from Opec+ continued to limit gains.
Brent crude futures rose 25c, or 0.4%, to $64.34 a barrel by 3.45am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 24c, or 0.4%, at $61.13 a barrel.
The Trump administration had issued a new authorisation for US-major Chevron that would allow it to keep assets in Venezuela but not to export oil or expand its activities, Reuters reported on Tuesday citing sources.
“The loss of Chevron’s Venezuelan barrels in the US will leave refiners short and thus relying more on Middle Eastern crude,” Westpac head of commodity and carbon strategy Robert Rennie wrote in a note.
US President Donald Trump had revoked the previous licence on February 26.
In recent years, the licences to Chevron and other foreign companies supported a slight recovery in sanction-hit Venezuelan oil output to about 1-million barrels a day.
However, price gains were capped on Wednesday amid the expectation that Opec+ will decide to increase output at a meeting this week.
A full meeting of oil cartel Opec and allies, together known as Opec+, is scheduled for Wednesday, though no policy changes are expected. A July output hike could be decided on Saturday when eight members of the group hold talks, according to sources.
“Oil prices have moved only marginally in the last couple of sessions as the industry largely braces for an oversupplied second half of the year,” said Priyanka Sachdeva, senior market analyst at Phillip Nova.
Sachdeva added that Opec members’ failure to comply with production quotas and Trump’s trade policies negatively affected global oil demand.
The market also found some support after Trump said earlier this week that he was weighing new sanctions on Russia.
“This increases the risk of further sanctions against Russia, putting Russian energy flows at risk,” said ING commodities strategists on Wednesday.
Reuters
MORE:
Gold steady, though US-EU trade tension caps gains
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Tariff truce holds back gold
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: The right medicine at Dis-Chem
WATCH: Stock Picks
WATCH: Market Report
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.