MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Rate cut optimism lifts JSE

28 May 2025 - 19:28
The JSE all share index rose for a fourth straight day on Wednesday as optimism builds ahead of the SA Reserve Bank’s interest rate decision on Thursday, with most economists expecting the Bank to trim its lending rate by 25 basis points.

