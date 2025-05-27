STOCKWATCH: SA’s shrinking metal output offers relief to PGM outlook
Platinum rallied 10.78% last week as above ground stocks fell to only three months of cover
27 May 2025 - 05:00
Platinum prices posted their best five days in more than a year last week as new research pointed to a larger-than-expected drop in global supply, led by SA’s cash-strapped mines.
According to a recent report by the World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC), the world’s supply of platinum this year is expected to be its lowest in five years, down 4% year on year to just 7-million ounces. ..
