Investors are waiting for US personal consumption expenditures data for more clarity on interest rate trajectory
As a sovereign nation SA should not bend its rules to suit one individual
The legislation is meant to broaden participation in SA's economy to include the previously disadvantaged
Former Johannesburg council speaker Colleen Makhubele named as his replacement
CSA copper mine expected to increase free cash flow while growing Harmony’s global copper footprint
The country may be in breach of international treaties as defence force lacks the capacity to meet UN search and rescue obligations
Without a coherent strategy SA risks locking itself into the lowest-value segment of the global chain
Russian forces target northeastern Ukraine as Kremlin shuns ceasefire talks
Fiery Russian stumbles out of French Open after loss to Cameron Norrie
New facilities include a 19,100m² warehouse to support efficient logistics operations
Shares in Dis-Chem rose on Tuesday after it flagged a stronger outlook, with annual earnings expected to rise up to 21%, driven by solid performances in retail and wholesale. Dis-Chem has gained 9% over the past week.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: The right medicine at Dis-Chem
Dis-Chem expects annual earnings to rise as much as 21%
