STOCK HIGHLIGHT: The right medicine at Dis-Chem

27 May 2025 - 23:01
Shares in Dis-Chem rose on Tuesday after it flagged a stronger outlook, with annual earnings expected to rise up to 21%, driven by solid performances in retail and wholesale. Dis-Chem has gained 9% over the past week.

Dis-Chem expects annual earnings to rise as much as 21%

Earlier this year the group said revenue growth was driven by solid performances in both the retail and wholesale segments
1 day ago

