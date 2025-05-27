Oil slips on expectation of increased Opec+ output

Bengaluru — Oil prices slipped for a second session on Tuesday on the increasing expectation members of the oil cartel Opec and their allies, known as Opec+, will decide to increase their output at a meeting later this week.
Brent crude futures shed 24c, or 0.4%, to $64.50 a barrel by 5.07am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 29c, or 0.5%, at $61.24 a barrel. The WTI contract did not settle on Monday because of the US Memorial Day holiday.
“Crude oil edged lower as the market contemplated the outlook for rising Opec supply,” Daniel Hynes, senior commodity strategist at ANZ, said in a note.
Opec+ is likely to finalise July output at its meeting, which sources have previously told Reuters will entail a production increase of 411,000 barrels a day.
Russian deputy prime minister Alexander Novak said on Monday that Opec+ had yet to discuss hiking output. The group is likely to finalise output quotas in an online ministerial meeting on May 28.
Eight Opec+ members that had pledged additional voluntary cuts were now expected to meet on May 31, one day earlier than previously scheduled, three sources within the group told Reuters on Monday.
Opec+ members had already agreed to accelerate oil output increases for a second month in June.
However, US President Donald Trump’s decision to extend trade talks with the EU until July 9 alleviated immediate fears of tariffs that could suppress fuel demand, placing a lid on losses.
Iran set the official selling price for its light crude oil grade for Asian buyers at $1.80 a barrel above the Oman/Dubai average for June, the state-owned National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) said. The price it set for May was a premium of $1.65.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Monday that Iran would be able to survive if negotiations with the US over its nuclear programme fail to secure a deal.
If nuclear talks between the US and Iran fail, it could mean continued sanctions on Iran, which would limit Iranian supply and be supportive of oil prices.
Oil slips on expectation of increased Opec+ output
Opec and its allies are likely to finalise July output at its meeting later this week
Bengaluru — Oil prices slipped for a second session on Tuesday on the increasing expectation members of the oil cartel Opec and their allies, known as Opec+, will decide to increase their output at a meeting later this week.
Brent crude futures shed 24c, or 0.4%, to $64.50 a barrel by 5.07am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 29c, or 0.5%, at $61.24 a barrel. The WTI contract did not settle on Monday because of the US Memorial Day holiday.
“Crude oil edged lower as the market contemplated the outlook for rising Opec supply,” Daniel Hynes, senior commodity strategist at ANZ, said in a note.
Opec+ is likely to finalise July output at its meeting, which sources have previously told Reuters will entail a production increase of 411,000 barrels a day.
Russian deputy prime minister Alexander Novak said on Monday that Opec+ had yet to discuss hiking output. The group is likely to finalise output quotas in an online ministerial meeting on May 28.
Eight Opec+ members that had pledged additional voluntary cuts were now expected to meet on May 31, one day earlier than previously scheduled, three sources within the group told Reuters on Monday.
Opec+ members had already agreed to accelerate oil output increases for a second month in June.
However, US President Donald Trump’s decision to extend trade talks with the EU until July 9 alleviated immediate fears of tariffs that could suppress fuel demand, placing a lid on losses.
Iran set the official selling price for its light crude oil grade for Asian buyers at $1.80 a barrel above the Oman/Dubai average for June, the state-owned National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) said. The price it set for May was a premium of $1.65.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Monday that Iran would be able to survive if negotiations with the US over its nuclear programme fail to secure a deal.
If nuclear talks between the US and Iran fail, it could mean continued sanctions on Iran, which would limit Iranian supply and be supportive of oil prices.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.