MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Tariff truce holds back gold

27 May 2025 - 23:06
Gold prices slipped more than 2% on Tuesday to $3,324 an ounce. The metal gave up some of its recent gains amid a dip in safe-haven demand after a US-EU tariff truce was announced earlier in the week.

Gold close to two-week high on softer dollar

Investors are waiting for US personal consumption expenditures data for more clarity on interest rate trajectory
18 hours ago

Gold slips after Donald Trump extends EU deadline

The relief in the market ‘after the pause on tariffs on the EU’ has resulted in the metal losing ground, says Capital.com financial market analyst
1 day ago

Trump delays EU tariffs until July 9

US president delays imposing 50% tariffs for a few weeks to allow more time for trade talks
1 day ago
