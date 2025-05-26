Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Settlement lifts Sasol stock

26 May 2025 - 22:54
Sasol jumped more than 5% on Monday after it said it would receive a R5bn settlement from Transnet next month, adding confidence to its well-received turnaround plan. Its shares are up 22% over the past week.

