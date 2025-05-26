Oil climbs after Donald Trump extends EU trade talks deadline

Beijing — Oil prices gained on Monday after US President Donald Trump extended a deadline for trade talks with the EU, easing the concern about US tariffs on the bloc that could hurt the global economy and fuel demand.
Brent crude futures rose 26c, or 0.4%, to $65.04 a barrel by 4.33am GMT while US west Texas Intermediate crude was up 24c, or 0.39%, at $61.77 a barrel.
“A nice push higher in crude oil and US equity futures this morning after US President Trump extended the deadline,” IG market analyst Tony Sycamore said.
Trump said he agreed to extend a deadline for trade talks with the EU until July 9 after Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European commission, said the bloc needed more time to strike a deal.
Trade and tariff headlines, along with fiscal concerns were going to be the main wild card for risk sentiment and crude oil this week, Sycamore said.
Brent and WTI extended gains after settling 0.5% higher on Friday as limited progress in US-Iran nuclear talks alleviated concerns of more Iranian oil returning to global markets and as US buyers covered positions ahead of the three-day Memorial Day weekend.
Prices were also buoyed by data from energy services firm Baker Hughes that showed US firms, under pressure from lower oil prices, cut the number of operating oil rigs by 8 to 465 last week, the lowest since November 2021.
The gains were capped by expectations that oil cartel Opec and their allies, a group known as Opec+, could decide to increase output by another 411,000 barrels a day for July at next week’s meeting.
Suvro Sarkar, lead energy analyst at DBS Bank, said oil was already under pressure from Opec+’s accelerated output hike strategy and a “mini oil price war”.
“Any price gains are likely to be dampened by the Opec+ decision in coming days,” he said.
Reuters reported this month that the group could unwind the rest of its 2.2-million barrels a day voluntary production cut by the end of October, having already raised output targets by about 1-million barrels a day for April, May and June.
Opec+’s decision to increase output should keep the market well supplied over the second half of this year, ING’s head of commodities strategy, Warren Patterson, wrote in a client note.
