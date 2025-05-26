Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Brent crude oil ticks up and down

26 May 2025 - 22:50

Oil prices drifted between small losses and gains on Monday after US President Donald Trump said he would pause 50% tariffs on the EU mooted last week, with markets weighing the outlook for easing trade tension.

Oil climbs after Donald Trump extends EU trade talks deadline

Trade, tariff headlines and fiscal concerns will be ‘main wild card for risk sentiment and crude oil this week’, says IG market analyst
Markets
1 day ago

Trump delays EU tariffs until July 9

US president delays imposing 50% tariffs for a few weeks to allow more time for trade talks
World
15 hours ago
