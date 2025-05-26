MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Brent crude oil ticks up and down
26 May 2025 - 22:50
Oil prices drifted between small losses and gains on Monday after US President Donald Trump said he would pause 50% tariffs on the EU mooted last week, with markets weighing the outlook for easing trade tension.
