Bengaluru — Gold prices eased on Monday after US President Donald Trump set a July 9 deadline for a trade deal with the EU, rescinding his earlier threat of a 50% tariff from June 1.
Spot gold was down 0.3% at $3,346.59/oz by 3.12am GMT. US gold futures fell 0.6% to $3,345.70.
“There is [a] kind of element of relief in the marketplace after [the] pause on tariffs on the EU and we’re seeing gold weaken,” said Kyle Rodda, Capital.com financial market analyst.
However, the trend was still positive for gold because of the US’s actions, which was affecting them as well and that could negatively affect the dollar and US assets, he said, adding that most of the central banks were moving away from the dollar to gold.
Trump on Sunday backed off his threat to speed up 50% tariffs on imports from the EU, agreeing to extend his deadline for trade talks until July 9 after the head of the EU executive body said the bloc needed more time to “reach a good deal”.
Gold prices rose more than 2% to a two-week peak on Friday, supported by safe-haven inflows after Trump recommended 50% tariffs on EU imports from June 1 and said he was considering a 25% tariff on any Apple iPhones made outside the US.
The dollar index, meanwhile, fell to a nearly one-month low against its rivals. A weaker dollar makes greenback-priced gold less expensive for other currency holders.
On the geopolitical front, Russian forces launched a barrage of 367 drones and missiles at Ukrainian cities overnight, in the largest aerial attack of the war so far, killing at least 12 people and injuring dozens more, officials said.
SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.15% to 922.46 tonnes on Friday from 923.89 tonnes on Thursday.
Spot silver was steady at $33.46/oz, platinum edged 0.2% lower to $1,093 and palladium gained 0.7% to $999.90.
Gold slips after Donald Trump extends EU deadline
The relief in the market ‘after the pause on tariffs on the EU’ has resulted in the metal losing ground, says Capital.com financial market analyst
Reuters
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.