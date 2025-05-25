Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Platinum run lifts Implats

25 May 2025 - 18:46
With platinum recording its fifth straight day of gains, miners of the metal continued their climb. This time it was Impala Platinum (Implats) led the way, up 6.82% and bringing gains for the past week to 30%.

Impala Platinum share price for the past 10 trading days.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Amplats stands out on JSE

Precious metals and miners outperformed the overall market, with gains in spot platinum boosting miners of the metal on the JSE. Anglo American ...
3 days ago

Sibanye’s Kloof 7 miners surface safely after 260 trapped underground

No risk of injury after skip door of mine’s sub-shaft rock winder opens at loading point on level 39
23 hours ago

PGM price forecast reinforces calls for further supply cuts

Platinum prices are expected to rise only 1% this year after falling 9.5% last year and 8% in 2023
6 days ago

Implats reports lower quarterly output but keeps full-year guidance

Processing capacity was impeded by required maintenance at the SA smelters, CEO says
1 month ago
