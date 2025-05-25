With platinum recording its fifth straight day of gains, miners of the metal continued their climb. This time it was Impala Platinum (Implats) led the way, up 6.82% and bringing gains for the past week to 30%.
Impala Platinum share price for the past 10 trading days.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Platinum run lifts Implats
