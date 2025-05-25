Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Fleeing the dollar

25 May 2025 - 18:41
The dollar fell against the euro, bringing losses for the year to about 10% after US President Donald Trump’s renewed tariff threats against the EU last week and the passing of a controversial tax and spending bill.

Euro-dollar exchange rate for the past 10 trading days.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Tariff-wary markets ‘flying blind’

Analysts say placing long-term bets is harder now than at any time since the 2020 Covid crisis
19 hours ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Annatjie van Rooyen from Regenesys Business School
2 days ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to Schalk Louw from PSG Wealth and Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital
2 days ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV spoke to Odwa Magwentshu from Momentum Securities
2 days ago

Unease over US assets pushes pound to highest since early 2022

The British currency is on track for its largest weekly gain against the dollar since early April
3 days ago
