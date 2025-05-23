Markets

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

23 May 2025 - 15:34
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Schalk Louw from PSG Wealth and Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital answer stock related questions and discuss the week’s major market moves.

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Annatjie van Rooyen from Regenesys Business School
Markets
2 hours ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV spoke to Odwa Magwentshu from Momentum Securities
Markets
2 hours ago

Unease over US assets pushes pound to highest since early 2022

The British currency is on track for its largest weekly gain against the dollar since early April
Markets
5 hours ago

Gold set for best week in one-and-a-half months

Softer dollar and mounting concern over the deteriorating fiscal outlook for the US boosts metal’s safe-haven appeal
Markets
10 hours ago

Oil on track for first weekly loss since April

Renewed supply pressure from another possible Opec+ output hike in July is weighing on the market
Markets
9 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
JSE hits R20-trillion market cap and primed for ...
Markets
2.
Bitcoin rises to highest level on record
Markets
3.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Amplats stands out on JSE
Markets
4.
Gold at two-week high as investors look for safety
Markets
5.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Sasol back in the game
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.