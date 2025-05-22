Markets

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to Zwelakhe Mnguni from Benguela Global Fund Managers and Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments

22 May 2025 - 21:05
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

Tackling your questions tonight are Zwelakhe Mnguni from Benguela Global Fund Managers and Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
JSE hits R20-trillion market cap and primed for ...
Markets
2.
Bitcoin rises to highest level on record
Markets
3.
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Rand at best level this year ...
Markets
4.
WATCH: Technical analysis on rand, Boxer and ...
Markets
5.
Oil firmer amid reports that Israel may attack ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.