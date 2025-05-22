Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Amplats stands out on JSE

Precious metals and miners outperformed the overall market, with gains in spot platinum boosting miners of the metal on the JSE. Anglo American Platinum was the best performer on the day.

22 May 2025 - 20:05
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
JSE hits R20-trillion market cap and primed for ...
Markets
2.
Bitcoin rises to highest level on record
Markets
3.
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Rand at best level this year ...
Markets
4.
WATCH: Technical analysis on rand, Boxer and ...
Markets
5.
Oil firmer amid reports that Israel may attack ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.