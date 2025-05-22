Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Rand holds its own against dollar

The rand was little moved on Thursday despite the ambush of President Cyril Ramaphosa by US President Donald Trump. The local currency has been resilient of late and is now 4.5% firmer against the dollar so far this year.

22 May 2025 - 20:07
