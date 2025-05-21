Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Sasol back in the game

Shares in Sasol rose 4.62% on Wednesday, extending their rally as markets continued to cheer the petrochemical major's new turnaround plan, including a pared-back emission reduction budget. Gains for the past week are now at 21%.

21 May 2025 - 19:46
