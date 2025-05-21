Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Record close at JSE

The JSE all share index rose 0.68% to close at a record high on Wednesday as investors welcomed the presentation of Budget 3.0, with some cautious optimism brewing ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s meeting with US President Donald Trump.

21 May 2025 - 19:42
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
JSE hits R20-trillion market cap and primed for ...
Markets
2.
World Bank expects gold to remain at record highs ...
Markets
3.
WATCH: Technical analysis on rand, Boxer and ...
Markets
4.
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Rand at best level this year ...
Markets
5.
Gold slips on possible Russia-Ukraine ceasefire
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.