JSE hits R20-trillion market cap and primed for further rally
Fund managers expect the all share index to breach the 100,000 points mark within the next 12 months
21 May 2025 - 05:00
A majority of fund managers expect the JSE’s all share index to breach the 100,000 points mark in the next 12 months — in a move that might potentially add R2-trillion to the bourse’s market value with more runway for further growth due to the undervaluation of SA’s equities.
The all share index has rallied 10% so far this year, pushed higher by resources and industrial stocks — with market players expecting this rally to continue...
