Markets

Bitcoin rises to highest level on record

The world’s largest cryptocurrency gains 2% to touch $109,481

21 May 2025 - 17:53
by Samuel Indyk and Alun John
Picture: 123rf/Generative AI
London — The price of bitcoin rose to its highest level on record on Wednesday, eclipsing the previous high from January, as risk sentiment continues to improve after last month’s tariff-induced sell-off.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency touched a high of $109,481.83, a 2% gain on the day.

Bitcoin, at times, trades in a similar fashion to tech stocks and other assets that rise in value when investor sentiment is high. The tech-heavy Nasdaq is up 30% from its early April low.

That has also coincided with continued weakness in the dollar, a further boost for bitcoin’s exchange rate against the US currency.

Crypto market participants often point to increased involvement from traditional financial firms as reasons for its gains.

This week they have referenced JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, a long-term crypto sceptic, saying its clients can buy bitcoin and crypto exchange Coinbase being added to the S&P 500 this month as being contributing factors.

Coinbase said on Monday the US justice department has opened a probe into a recent data breach at the company.

Reuters 

HEATH MUCHENA: Look at who is really running the world’s largest economy

Raising interest rates by half a point is not going to stop Washington from spending like there’s no tomorrow
Opinion
17 hours ago

Bitcoin bounces back as global trade war rattles investors

Cryptocurrency has outperformed gold’s 11% rise since April 2
Markets
1 week ago

American Bitcoin, backed by Trump’s sons, to go public

Move is the latest in a series of crypto ventures by the Trump family
Companies
1 week ago
