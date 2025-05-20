Markets

WATCH: Technical analysis on rand, Boxer and Sibanye-Stillwater

Business Day TV speaks to Rob Pietropaolo, co-head of trading at Unum Capital

20 May 2025 - 15:36
Picture: 123RF/GOPIXA

Rob Pietropaolo, co-head of trading at Unum Capital, analyses how the rand is fairing against the dollar, and then looks at Boxer and Sibanye-Stillwater.

PGM price forecast reinforces calls for further supply cuts

Platinum prices are expected to rise only 1% this year after falling 9.5% last year and 8% in 2023
Companies
10 hours ago

Sibanye-Stillwater doubles earnings in first quarter and lowers gold guidance

Restructuring at its PGM and gold operations has yielded significant cost savings
Companies
1 week ago

Boxer eyes growth in Gauteng and KZN

Boxer will double down on growing its presence in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal to close the gap with its competitors who have been on an aggressive ...
Business
2 days ago

CHRIS GILMOUR: Boxer is a top shelf investment despite the bottom line

Food retailer’s share price weakened on release of the results, raising questions on what the market was expecting
Opinion
4 days ago

WATCH: Boxer CEO Marek Masojada on maiden annual results

Business Day TV spoke to Marek Masojada, CEO of Boxer
Companies
1 week ago
