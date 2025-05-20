Shares in natural gas and helium producer Renergen skyrocketed by more than 40% in intraday trade before closing at R9.72 after the group announced a potential merger with energy company ASP Isotopes ...
Offshore diversification has value, but local opportunities remain compelling
SA president hopes to negotiate a good trade deal, investment promotion and stronger relations with the US
Business Day TV speaks to Bob Wekesa, acting director of the African Centre for the study of the US at Wits University
Allowing the company to deviate from emissions rules has given it room to cut capex on its emission reduction road map
Local fund managers see ample room for cuts to Reserve Bank’s repo rate, currently at 7.50%
Mineral & petroleum resources minister says the draft bill deals with issues raised over several years
Rwanda could then legitimately benefit from the minerals and the DRC would combat the armed groups, diplomat says
Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee’s season looks set to continue after hamstring injury scare
The country seems closer to a Latin American presidential-command republic than a modern one with proper checks and balances
Tackling your questions tonight are Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Zwelakhe Mnguni from Benguela Global Fund Managers.
Business Day TV speaks to Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Zwelakhe Mnguni from Benguela Global Fund Managers
Tackling your questions tonight are Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Zwelakhe Mnguni from Benguela Global Fund Managers.
