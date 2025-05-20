Shares in natural gas and helium producer Renergen skyrocketed by more than 40% in intraday trade before closing at R9.72 after the group announced a potential merger with energy company ASP Isotopes is in the works.
20 May 2025 - 22:25
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Buyout powers Renergen
