MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Rand at best level this year against dollar
The rand firmed 0.86% on Tuesday to R17.92/$, its strongest level this year so far. The gains reflect a weaker dollar after Moody’s downgrade of the US and warnings about price hikes from major US retailers.
20 May 2025 - 22:23
