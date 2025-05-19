World Bank expects gold to remain at record highs into next year
The lender forecasts gold prices to rise 36% this year to an average of $3,250/oz
19 May 2025 - 17:49
A recent World Bank report points to a growing gap between the outlook for gold producers and the rest of the mining industry.
While base metal prices are expected to fall sharply over the next 18 months, gold prices are projected to remain at record highs, leaving gold miners plenty of room for expansion and book balancing. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.