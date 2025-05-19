The lender forecasts gold prices to rise 36% this year to an average of $3,250/oz
Finance minister seems finally to have been humbled into a different approach
SA leader plans to discuss business opportunities for Elon Musk’s companies during Washington visit
Polling shows more South Africans support merit-based appointments and reject the Expropriation Act
Carmaker says reports on the potential closure of certain plants are speculative
While not a full picture of the economy, the BankservAfrica Economic Transactions Index often mirrors broader economic trends
The government has belatedly offered incentives to encourage carmakers to switch to EV tech, but will this happen fast enough to avoid the full or partial loss of export deals?
Trump and Putin talk, White House confirms, with US president also due to speak to Zelensky and Nato leaders
U20s become only the third SA side to win a continental trophy after Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana
In ‘The Inherited Mind’, James Longman explores his father’s mental health battles
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance.
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV speaks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
