The lender forecasts gold prices to rise 36% this year to an average of $3,250/oz
Tuesday, May 20 2025
The ratings agency raises the prospect of the company running out of cash in three months
Polling shows more South Africans support merit-based appointments and reject the Expropriation Act
About 150,000 are directly employed by the coal sector, most of whom risk being unable to transfer their skills to emerging green industries
While not a full picture of the economy, the BankservAfrica Economic Transactions Index often mirrors broader economic trends
Offshore diversification has value, but local opportunities remain compelling
US President Donald Trump floats the idea of newly installed Pope Leo as host for ceasefire negotiations
Too many have fallen for the story that Bavuma’s team have ridden their luck to Lord’s
The country seems closer to a Latin American presidential-command republic than a modern one with proper checks and balances
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Adcorp expects surge in headline earnings
Shares in Adcorp Holdings soared more than 34% on Monday after the human resources specialist announced that it expected headline earnings to rise as much as 70% in the year to end-February.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.