Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Mining index benefits from US jitters

The JSE precious metals and mining index jumped 3.3% on Monday as gold prices rallied on safe-haven demand, with the Moody’s downgrade of the US reinforcing fears over that country’s bond market.

19 May 2025 - 22:52
