The rand firmed more than 1% last week, peaking at R18/$, its strongest level in nearly two months, thanks to a weaker greenback and indications that budget 3.0 will face no obstacles within the ...
Finance minister seems finally to have been humbled into a different approach
Finance minister consulted GNU partners before successfully presenting the ‘broad strokes’ to cabinet last week, sources say
Polling shows more South Africans support merit-based appointments and reject the Expropriation Act
The ratings agency raises the prospect of the company running out of cash in three months
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will reveal on Wednesday how the Treasury plans to deal with many financial pressures
An exemption granted by trade industry & competition minister Parks Tau will allow collaboration in the industry
Former US president's cancer has spread to his bones, his office says
Perhaps Rassie gets enjoyment out of appearing left field, but it’s more likely he’s being strategic
In ‘The Inherited Mind’ by James Longman explores his father’s mental health battles
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Karooooo on track
Shares in Cartrack owner Karooooo soared on Friday, closing 16.17% stronger at R970.01 after the group reported more subscribers, revenue growth and a 26% jump in full-year operating profit.
