MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Rand riding high

The rand firmed more than 1% last week, peaking at R18/$, its strongest level in nearly two months, thanks to a weaker greenback and indications that budget 3.0 will face no obstacles within the unity government.

18 May 2025 - 19:07
