The rand firmed more than 1% last week, peaking at R18/$, its strongest level in nearly two months, thanks to a weaker greenback and indications that budget 3.0 will face no obstacles within the unity government.
18 May 2025 - 19:07
Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Rand riding high
The rand firmed more than 1% last week, peaking at R18/$, its strongest level in nearly two months, thanks to a weaker greenback and indications that budget 3.0 will face no obstacles within the unity government.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.