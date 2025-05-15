Markets

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss and Ricus Reeders from PSG Hole In One Ruimsig

15 May 2025 - 19:55
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

Tackling your questions tonight are Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss and Ricus Reeders from PSG Hole In One Ruimsig.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Oil falls as traders watch for increase in US ...
Markets
2.
Gold prices drop to lowest in a month as trade ...
Markets
3.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Renewed confidence powers Prosus
Markets
4.
Gold slips to more than one-month low
Markets
5.
Oil slides on possible for US-Iran nuclear deal
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.