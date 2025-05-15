Sasol shares retreated more than 4.5% to close at R66.68 on Thursday — but were still higher than their five-year low hit last month — as investors worry that falling oil and gas prices will weigh on the major's earnings.
15 May 2025 - 21:15
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Sasol share price slides
