Oil prices slumped by more than 2% on Thursday after a report that Iran may be willing to part with its nuclear weapons in exchange for the US lifting sanctions, increasing the supply of oil on the global market.
15 May 2025 - 21:09
Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Brent drops on Iran news
Oil prices slumped by more than 2% on Thursday after a report that Iran may be willing to part with its nuclear weapons in exchange for the US lifting sanctions, increasing the supply of oil on the global market.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.