MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Brent drops on Iran news

Oil prices slumped by more than 2% on Thursday after a report that Iran may be willing to part with its nuclear weapons in exchange for the US lifting sanctions, increasing the supply of oil on the global market.

15 May 2025 - 21:09
