Business Day TV talks to Brendan Capstick from Nedbank Private Wealth

14 May 2025 - 14:20
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Brendan Capstick, portfolio manager at Nedbank Private Wealth, joins Business Day TV to share his views on the afternoon’s market performance.

Oil falls as traders watch for increase in US stocks

Prices stay near two-week highs amid optimism after the US and China agree to cut reciprocal tariffs
11 hours ago

Gold slips amid easing US-China trade tension

Traders are waiting for producer price index data to assess the Federal Reserve’s policy path
11 hours ago

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Warming up

Brent crude prices climbed more than 2.7% on Tuesday, after a 3.7% gain on Monday, reflecting cautious optimism over US-China relations.
21 hours ago

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Boxer headline earnings diluted

Retail group Boxer shares slipped 3.3% on Tuesday after the discount supermarket operator reported a dip in headline earnings, weighed down by the ...
21 hours ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth
22 hours ago
