Business Day TV talks to Brendan Capstick from Nedbank Private Wealth
Legalistic twist in Tiger Brands’ proposed settlement for listeria class action lawsuit raises questions over corporate accountability
Employment & labour and DA would both take case about Employment Equity Amendment Act to Constitutional Court, says official
Party says talks with ANC are ‘heading in right direction’
BHP CEO says there are slim pickings in terms of mergers & acquisitions
Bank cautions that pace of easing may be tempered by political and fiscal developments
Opposition party fears the bill, if passed, will be used to persecute regime opponents
ICC needs to ensure the global Test game is looked after rather than the whims and fancies of a few nations
A collection of photographs of the genteel colonial suburb have been rediscovered
Brendan Capstick, portfolio manager at Nedbank Private Wealth, joins Business Day TV to share his views on the afternoon’s market performance.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LUNCH MARKETS
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV talks to Brendan Capstick from Nedbank Private Wealth
Brendan Capstick, portfolio manager at Nedbank Private Wealth, joins Business Day TV to share his views on the afternoon’s market performance.
Oil falls as traders watch for increase in US stocks
Gold slips amid easing US-China trade tension
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Warming up
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Boxer headline earnings diluted
WATCH: Market Report
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Oil falls as traders watch for increase in US stocks
Gold slips amid easing US-China trade tension
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Warming up
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Boxer headline earnings diluted
WATCH: Market Report
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.