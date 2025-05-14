The rand strengthened 0.24% on Wednesday, its biggest intraday gain in nearly a week, reflecting renewed optimism over global trade relations after China and the US agreed to a temporary reduction in ...
Legalistic twist in Tiger Brands’ proposed settlement for listeria class action lawsuit raises questions over corporate accountability
Organisation to argue government ignored valid concerns raised and that the public hearings were ‘meaningless and flawed’
Party says talks with ANC are ‘heading in right direction’
BHP CEO says there are slim pickings in terms of mergers & acquisitions
Bank cautions that pace of easing may be tempered by political and fiscal developments
Co-chair of the Golos movement pleaded not guilty at his trial but will now spend five years in a penal colony
ICC needs to ensure the global Test game is looked after rather than the whims and fancies of a few nations
A collection of photographs of the genteel colonial suburb have been rediscovered
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Renewed confidence powers Prosus
Prosus shares edged up 3% on Wednesday after the Naspers subsidiary announced better-than-expected earnings for the 2025 financial year and a new share buyback programme boosted confidence.
