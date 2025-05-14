Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Renewed confidence powers Prosus

Prosus shares edged up 3% on Wednesday after the Naspers subsidiary announced better-than-expected earnings for the 2025 financial year and a new share buyback programme boosted confidence.

14 May 2025 - 19:52
