Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Rand revives amid progress on tariffs

The rand strengthened 0.24% on Wednesday, its biggest intraday gain in nearly a week, reflecting renewed optimism over global trade relations after China and the US agreed to a temporary reduction in tariffs.

14 May 2025 - 19:56
