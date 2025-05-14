MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Rand revives amid progress on tariffs
The rand strengthened 0.24% on Wednesday, its biggest intraday gain in nearly a week, reflecting renewed optimism over global trade relations after China and the US agreed to a temporary reduction in tariffs.
14 May 2025 - 19:56
