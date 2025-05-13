Retail group Boxer shares slipped 3.3% on Tuesday after the discount supermarket operator reported a dip in headline earnings, weighed down by the dilution of new shares issued when it listed in November.
13 May 2025 - 20:52
Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Boxer headline earnings diluted
Retail group Boxer shares slipped 3.3% on Tuesday after the discount supermarket operator reported a dip in headline earnings, weighed down by the dilution of new shares issued when it listed in November.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.