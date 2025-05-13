Singapore — Oil prices eased on Tuesday from a two-week high, weighed down by concerns about rising supply, despite earlier optimism over the pause in the US-China trade war after both countries temporarily cut tariffs.
Brent crude futures dropped 22c, or 0.3%, to $64.74 a barrel by 2.48am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 18c, or 0.3%, to $61.77.
Both benchmarks closed about 1.5% higher on Monday at their steepest settlements since April 28. The gains come during a turbulent time for global oil markets.
The US and China agreed to slash steep tariffs for at least 90 days, sending Wall Street stocks, the dollar and crude prices sharply higher on Monday.
“While a thawing in trade tensions between China and the US is helpful, there’s still plenty of uncertainty over what happens in 90 days. This uncertainty could continue to generate headwinds for oil demand,” ING analysts said in an email to clients.
But underlying schisms that led to the dispute remain, including the US trade deficit with China and US President Donald Trump’s demand for more action from Beijing to combat the US fentanyl crisis.
Markets were also eyeing rising supplies as a key driver for oil price weakness.
“Though demand has been a key concern for the oil market, supply increases from Opec+ mean that the oil market will be well supplied through the remainder of the year,” ING analysts said, adding that how well supplied the market was would depend on whether Opec+ stuck with plans for aggressive supply hikes in May and June.
Oil cartel Opec has boosted oil output by more than previously expected since April, with May output likely up by 411,000 barrels a day.
Meanwhile, on the crude oil inventory front, analyst views were mixed.
A Reuters poll showed US crude oil stocks likely fell last week, but Macquarie energy strategist Walt Chancellor is expecting US crude inventories to rise by 7.6-million barrels.
Oil slips as worry about increased supply counters US-China trade relief
Traders fret about supply even as the US and China agree to cut steep tariffs for at least 90 days
Reuters
