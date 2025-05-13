Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Warming up

Brent crude prices climbed more than 2.7% on Tuesday, after a 3.7% gain on Monday, reflecting cautious optimism over US-China relations. The two countries announces a temporary reduction in tariffs earlier this week.

13 May 2025 - 20:56
