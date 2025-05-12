Markets

LUNCH MARKETS

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Richard Court from Argon Asset Management

12 May 2025 - 17:02
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

Richard Court from Argon Asset Management joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance.

