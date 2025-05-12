Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: On the up

Retail group Lewis led the JSE on Monday with a nearly 15% share price gain after announcing that it expects full-year earnings to soar as much as 65% on higher credit sales in the year to end-March.

12 May 2025 - 21:15
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Old Mutual soars
Markets
2.
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Brent bounce
Markets
3.
Global stock markets surge after US, China pause ...
Markets
4.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: On the up
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.