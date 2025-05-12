Metal languishes near more than one-week low after US-China agreement boosts risk appetite
Bioengineered rice feeds 1.5-billion people
Old model of state acting alone is unattainable and unsustainable, says research paper
Party says talks with ANC are ‘heading in right direction’
The offer targets specifically named claimants who suffered damage as a result of the 2017/18 outbreak
Worldwide initiative for governments to designate 30% of Earth’s land and ocean area as protected by 2030
Allowing companies to set their own targets has not worked and sector targets will fail too
Trade and travel remain suspended after burst of fierce fighting brought region to the brink
Nothing comes close to matching the power of cricket in India and its potential to affect global affairs
South Luangwa sets the bar for safari luxe
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: On the up
Retail group Lewis led the JSE on Monday with a nearly 15% share price gain after announcing that it expects full-year earnings to soar as much as 65% on higher credit sales in the year to end-March.
