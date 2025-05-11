Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Old Mutual soars

11 May 2025 - 17:59
Old Mutual, which is readying itself to re-enter the banking industry, surged 10% on Friday, the highest in just over a month, after announcing that fintech entrepreneur Jurie Strydom will replace Iain Williamson as CEO.

Strydom will work alongside Williamson until the conclusion of the group’s AGM on May 30, and will become CEO on June 1.

