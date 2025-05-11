MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Brent bounce

Oil prices settled nearly 2% higher on Friday, recording the first weekly gains since mid-April as a US trade deal with the UK turned investors optimistic ahead of talks between top officials from Washington and Beijing.
Brent crude futures rose $1.07, or 1.7%, to settle at $63.91 a barrel.
