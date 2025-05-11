Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Brent bounce

11 May 2025 - 18:05
Oil prices settled nearly 2% higher on Friday, recording the first weekly gains since mid-April as a US trade deal with the UK turned investors optimistic ahead of talks between top officials from Washington and Beijing.

Brent crude futures rose $1.07, or 1.7%, to settle at $63.91 a barrel.

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Old Mutual soars

Old Mutual, which is readying itself to re-enter the banking industry, surged 10% on Friday
14 hours ago

