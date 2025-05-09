Markets

LUNCH MARKETS

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV spoke to Muhammed Wagley from Sasfin Wealth

09 May 2025 - 15:31
by Business Day TV
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, US. File photo: REUTERS/BRENDAN McDERMID
Muhammed Wagley from Sasfin Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Friday afternoon’s market performance.

