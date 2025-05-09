Business Day TV speaks to Andrew Padoa from Sasfin Wealth
‘GNU trade’ has resulted in some SA-centric company’s share prices rising anywhere between 50% and 100% from trough to peak
A former SA ambassador to Thailand, Gibson was ‘a great South African’, said DA leader John Steenhuisen
Dada Morero says revenue collection approach will be overhauled to improve city’s liquidity
Business Day TV speaks to Kokkie Kooyman from Denker Capital
Business Day TV spoke to Shannon Bold, economist at BER
Shining a light on corporate initiatives that address food insecurity, from food banks and soup kitchens to sustainable agricultural projects
US ambassador Mike Huckabee says several partners have committed to taking part in the aid arrangement
Roodepoort’s running policeman wins the Ultra-trail Drakensberg 100-miler
UK carmakers will be allowed 100,000 cars a year that can be sent to the US at a 10% tariff rate, almost the total the UK exported in 2024
Muhammed Wagley from Sasfin Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Friday afternoon's market performance.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Business Day TV spoke to Muhammed Wagley from Sasfin Wealth
Muhammed Wagley from Sasfin Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Friday afternoon’s market performance.
